If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.91 million shares of the DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.17B. DBRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -29.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.07% since then. We note from DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DBRG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.74 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.29% year-to-date, but still up 8.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is 2.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DBRG is forecast to be at a low of $8.25 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

DigitalBridge Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.45 percent over the past six months and at a 101.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $237.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DigitalBridge Group Inc. to make $249.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -26.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.40%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 08.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, and 93.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.63%. DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock is held by 393 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.26% of the shares, which is about 70.22 million shares worth $554.72 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.71% or 47.83 million shares worth $377.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 24.05 million shares worth $189.99 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 22.63 million shares worth around $157.5 million, which represents about 4.60% of the total shares outstanding.