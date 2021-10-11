iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -6.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $205.62M. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -194.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

iBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.80% year-to-date, but still down -7.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is -18.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBIO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

iBio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.10 percent over the past six months and at a -5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 143.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of iBio Inc. shares, and 14.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.34%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 11.58 million shares worth $12.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.71% or 3.7 million shares worth $3.88 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $7.82 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $3.0 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.