HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have been traded, and its beta is 4.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.19 or 6.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. HIVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.75, offering almost -84.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.35% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.50% year-to-date, but still up 5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -8.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIVE is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.43 percent over the past six months and at a 116.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.30%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.44% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 11.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.56%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Castleview Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 50000.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 15.44 million shares worth $41.23 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio held roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $8.06 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.