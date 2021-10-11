Genesis Energy L.P.’s (NYSE: GEL) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.40, and it changed around $0.45 or 4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. GEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.78, offering almost -12.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.84% since then. We note from Genesis Energy L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 859.56K.

Genesis Energy L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GEL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Instantly GEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.42 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.57% year-to-date, but still up 12.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 42.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Genesis Energy L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.32 percent over the past six months and at a 77.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 117.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Genesis Energy L.P. to make $429.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $443.12 million and $453.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.40%. Genesis Energy L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 80.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 44.10% per year for the next five years.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 11.46 per year.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares, and 66.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.55%. Genesis Energy L.P. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 14.66 million shares worth $136.91 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 11.88% or 14.56 million shares worth $135.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 13.51 million shares worth $106.62 million, making up 11.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 7.95 million shares worth around $62.69 million, which represents about 6.48% of the total shares outstanding.