Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE)

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.89, and it changed around $0.38 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.61M. LIFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.10, offering almost -47.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.04% since then. We note from aTyr Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.28 million.

aTyr Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIFE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.50 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 129.12% year-to-date, but still up 3.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 60.18% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIFE is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -102.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

aTyr Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 121.70 percent over the past six months and at a -11.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -76.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect aTyr Pharma Inc. to make $2.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.60%. aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 15.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.47% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.08%. aTyr Pharma Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.90% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $8.18 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc., with 9.54% or 1.61 million shares worth $7.88 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $7.53 million, making up 9.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $3.66 million, which represents about 3.92% of the total shares outstanding.