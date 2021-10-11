Could Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: APRN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) have been traded, and its beta is -3.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.03, and it changed around $1.19 or 17.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $187.21M. APRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.35, offering almost -53.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.16% since then. We note from Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.68 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.36% year-to-date, but still down -15.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 67.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc. to make $123.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.90%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, and 31.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.54%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.33% of the shares, which is about 0.88 million shares worth $3.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.64% or 0.74 million shares worth $3.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.