Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 3.03 million shares of the Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been traded, and its beta is 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $75.39, and it changed around $1.92 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.28B. ED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.92, offering almost -11.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Consolidated Edison Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Consolidated Edison Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ED as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Consolidated Edison Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) trade information

Instantly ED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.39 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.66% year-to-date, but still up 2.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) is -3.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.20, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ED is forecast to be at a low of $66.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) estimates and forecasts

Consolidated Edison Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.46 percent over the past six months and at a 0.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Consolidated Edison Inc. to make $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.33 billion and $2.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%. Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.00% per year for the next five years.

ED Dividends

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.10. It is important to note, however, that the 4.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, and 62.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.43%. Consolidated Edison Inc. stock is held by 1,265 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 36.5 million shares worth $2.73 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.01% or 30.9 million shares worth $2.31 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6.69 million shares worth $500.54 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.39 million shares worth around $403.29 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.