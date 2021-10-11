Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.70M. CFMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.96, offering almost -50.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.85% since then. We note from Conformis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Conformis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CFMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Conformis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Instantly CFMS has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 96.97% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is -17.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFMS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Conformis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.10 percent over the past six months and at a 79.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Conformis Inc. to make $18.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.50%. Conformis Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -14.58% per year for the next five years.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of Conformis Inc. shares, and 56.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.88%. Conformis Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 17.75 million shares worth $20.41 million.

Consonance Capital Management LP, with 6.85% or 12.74 million shares worth $14.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.55 million shares worth $19.35 million, making up 7.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 13.97 million shares worth around $16.07 million, which represents about 7.51% of the total shares outstanding.