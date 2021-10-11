CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Forecast: $25.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.81 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.81, and it changed around -$0.38 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. COMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.18, offering almost -87.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.96% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended COMM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.57 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.87% year-to-date, but still down -12.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -19.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMM is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.69 percent over the past six months and at a 2.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc. to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.70%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.48% per year for the next five years.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.44%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.21% of the shares, which is about 22.88 million shares worth $487.64 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.67% or 21.78 million shares worth $464.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 15.21 million shares worth $250.25 million, making up 7.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.64 million shares worth around $86.56 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.