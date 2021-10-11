Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV): Decline Of -24.22% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2021

In today’s recent session, 8.4 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.05, and it changed around $0.2 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.85, offering almost -258.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.61% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.67 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLOV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.18 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -15.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLOV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $421.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 153.60%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.38% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 54.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.90%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 40.84% of the shares, which is about 96.33 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.04% or 9.53 million shares worth $126.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.15 million shares worth $41.97 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $36.85 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.