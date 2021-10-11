Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Stock Forecast 2021: $15.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 8.07 million shares of the Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.63, and it changed around $0.88 or 11.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $345.50M. ATER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.99, offering almost -467.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.77% since then. We note from Aterian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.37 million.

Aterian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATER as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aterian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.37 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.97% year-to-date, but still down -26.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -23.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATER is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Aterian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.38 percent over the past six months and at a -198.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -480.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aterian Inc. to make $76.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.78 million and $41.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.20%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.79% of Aterian Inc. shares, and 26.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.91%. Aterian Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 1.24 million shares worth $18.16 million.

Avory & Company, LLC, with 2.59% or 0.93 million shares worth $13.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $6.81 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $4.2 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.