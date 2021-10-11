Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.96 million shares of the Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.80, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $999.60M. APSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.40, offering almost -16.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.63% since then. We note from Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 202.32K.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Instantly APSG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.82 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.86% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Apollo Strategic Growth Capital to make $64.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.08 million and $58.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.42%.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares, and 78.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.18%. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock is held by 118 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 5.7 million shares worth $55.72 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 5.55% or 4.54 million shares worth $44.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $9.58 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $3.78 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.