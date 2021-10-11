Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.82, and it changed around -$3.31 or -4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.64B. AMEH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.55, offering almost -61.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.0% since then. We note from Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 691.60K.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMEH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Instantly AMEH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.77 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 305.75% year-to-date, but still down -17.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is -19.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMEH is forecast to be at a low of $92.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 178.89 percent over the past six months and at a 26.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $178 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. to make $172.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $167.3 million and $176.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.70%.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 08.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.26% of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.82%. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $213.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.85% or 1.74 million shares worth $109.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $63.13 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $66.9 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.