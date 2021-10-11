AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Share Price Might Move Down By -33.02%

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were traded, and its beta was 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.77, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27B. AU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.48, offering almost -60.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.01% since then. We note from AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.28 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.44% year-to-date, but still up 9.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 13.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AU is forecast to be at a low of $13.90 and a high of $25.69. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.38 percent over the past six months and at a -34.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 97.20%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings are expected to increase by 159.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.89% per year for the next five years.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.53. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, and 32.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.19%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is held by 294 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.30% of the shares, which is about 22.13 million shares worth $411.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.64% or 11.01 million shares worth $204.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 20.51 million shares worth $350.3 million, making up 4.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held roughly 5.19 million shares worth around $103.96 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.