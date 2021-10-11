Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) were traded, and its beta was 2.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $381.51M. ALTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -111.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.7% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Alto Ingredients Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALTO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.45 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 14.65% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALTO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -196.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Alto Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.65 percent over the past six months and at a 462.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $267.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients Inc. to make $277.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.30%. Alto Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of Alto Ingredients Inc. shares, and 61.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.45%. Alto Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.63% of the shares, which is about 7.01 million shares worth $42.85 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.03% or 5.12 million shares worth $31.28 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 4.83 million shares worth $24.61 million, making up 6.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $14.71 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.