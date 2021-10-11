Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around $0.28 or 10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.49M. KERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.44, offering almost -250.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.18% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 679.82K.

Akerna Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KERN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akerna Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.04 on Friday, 10/08/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.67% year-to-date, but still down -5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -20.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KERN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -134.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $5.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.71 million and $4.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.48% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 20.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.22%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.01% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $3.14 million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 1.74% or 0.45 million shares worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $2.2 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.