Why Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $81.64, to imply a decrease of -4.46% or -$3.81 in intraday trading. The RARE share’s 52-week high remains $179.65, putting it -120.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.78. The company has a valuation of $5.69B, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 413.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RARE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.39.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

After registering a -4.46% downside in the last session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.41 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.02%, and -19.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.02%. Short interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw shorts transact 3.95 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $139.74, implying an increase of 41.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73.00 and $185.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RARE has been trading -126.6% off suggested target high and 10.58% from its likely low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are -18.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.79% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.00% this quarter before falling -302.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $82.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.47 million and $91.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.10% before dropping -5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.20% annually.

RARE Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders hold 4.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.34% of the shares at 106.90% float percentage. In total, 102.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.67 million shares (or 15.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.37 million shares, or about 10.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $839.59 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $296.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about 282.1 million.