Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Gains 57.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.78, to imply an increase of 1.87% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The WES share’s 52-week high remains $23.69, putting it -8.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.39. The company has a valuation of $8.80B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 942.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WES a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) trade information

After registering a 1.87% upside in the last session, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.63%, and 7.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.60%. Short interest in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 5.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.06, implying an increase of 13.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WES has been trading -42.33% off suggested target high and 3.58% from its likely low.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Western Midstream Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares are 16.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.14% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.70% this quarter before jumping 1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $738.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $742.18 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.70% annually.

WES Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Western Midstream Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 5.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.02%.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s Major holders

Western Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 49.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.90% of the shares at 80.66% float percentage. In total, 40.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.59 million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $494.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Group Inc. with 18.16 million shares, or about 4.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $337.55 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 26.2 million shares. This is just over 6.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $523.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.81 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 116.03 million.