Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) Friday – Up 71.76% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.09, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The VNOM share’s 52-week high remains $23.46, putting it -1.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.52. The company has a valuation of $1.47B, with average of 385.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VNOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

After registering a 1.72% upside in the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.46 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 21.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.53, implying an increase of 1.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNOM has been trading -25.6% off suggested target high and 13.38% from its likely low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viper Energy Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are 48.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $98.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.94 million and $76.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.10% before jumping 38.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -62.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -479.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.88% annually.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viper Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.82, with the share yield ticking at 3.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.62% of the shares at 79.97% float percentage. In total, 78.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.25 million shares (or 14.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP with 4.56 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $85.92 million.

We also have Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 33.59 million.