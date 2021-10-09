Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply a decrease of -4.25% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The UROY share’s 52-week high remains $5.60, putting it -46.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $299.99M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

After registering a -4.25% downside in the last session, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.79%, and 20.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 234.09%. Short interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.86, implying an increase of 21.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.94 and $5.51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UROY has been trading -43.86% off suggested target high and -2.87% from its likely low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uranium Royalty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares are 24.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 15.00%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Uranium Royalty Corp. insiders hold 20.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.57% of the shares at 17.10% float percentage. In total, 13.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.14 million shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 5.97 million.