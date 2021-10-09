Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -19.35% Year-To-Date

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.60, to imply a decrease of -4.56% or -$1.27 in intraday trading. The TLS share’s 52-week high remains $41.84, putting it -57.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.08. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 772.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Telos Corporation (TLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

After registering a -4.56% downside in the last session, Telos Corporation (TLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.72 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.96%, and -21.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.35%. Short interest in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 2.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.71, implying an increase of 37.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLS has been trading -76.69% off suggested target high and -20.3% from its likely low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telos Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are -21.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 725.00% against 5.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $76.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.93 million.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telos Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corporation insiders hold 13.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.74% of the shares at 59.61% float percentage. In total, 51.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 3.29 million shares, or about 4.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $112.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telos Corporation (TLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 38.55 million.