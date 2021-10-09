Stock Of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Dropped By -14.11 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $282.43, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$2.88 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $376.83, putting it -33.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $179.24. The company has a valuation of $48.54B, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 299.98 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.74%, and -14.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.91%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 17.28 million shares and set a 8.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $386.18, implying an increase of 26.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $225.00 and $470.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -66.41% off suggested target high and 20.33% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are 4.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.24% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $3.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.19 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.53 billion and $1.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 110.70% before jumping 74.70% in the following quarter.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 2.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.41% of the shares at 116.90% float percentage. In total, 113.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.26 million shares (or 8.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.9 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.52 million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.21 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $579.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.0 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 523.44 million.