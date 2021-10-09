Should CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Rally After -54.1% Drop From High?

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply a decrease of -2.55% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CTIC share’s 52-week high remains $4.13, putting it -54.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $257.98M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 741.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTIC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

After registering a -2.55% downside in the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.82 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.29%, and -14.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.77%. Short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw shorts transact 2.12 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.28, implying an increase of 63.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIC has been trading -459.7% off suggested target high and -49.25% from its likely low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CTI BioPharma Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are 10.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.16% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 10.00% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.57 million.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.56% of the shares at 50.67% float percentage. In total, 50.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 8.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 7.14 million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.1 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 2.35 million.