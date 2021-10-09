Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG): How Can A Stock Be Up 61.75% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.10, to imply a decrease of -1.52% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The STNG share’s 52-week high remains $24.67, putting it -36.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.28. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 871.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STNG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.14.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

After registering a -1.52% downside in the last session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.85 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.80%, and 8.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.75%. Short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw shorts transact 2.79 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.17, implying an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNG has been trading -76.8% off suggested target high and 28.18% from its likely low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -208.10% this quarter before jumping 101.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $129.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.25 million and $138.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -26.80% before jumping 43.70% in the following quarter.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.17%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders hold 21.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.59% of the shares at 59.36% float percentage. In total, 46.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.75 million shares (or 6.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.59 million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $47.85 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 10.11 million.