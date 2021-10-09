Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN): How Can A Stock Be Up 27.93% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.18, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The RYAN share’s 52-week high remains $35.42, putting it -0.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.57. The company has a valuation of $9.21B, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RYAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.06 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.98%, and 0.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.93%. Short interest in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) saw shorts transact 4.93 million shares and set a 10.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.25, implying a decrease of -2.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYAN has been trading -5.17% off suggested target high and 9.04% from its likely low.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $390.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $322.54 million.

RYAN Dividends

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)’s Major holders

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 12.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.88% of the shares at 39.92% float percentage. In total, 34.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Century Small Cap Growth Fund with 0.36 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jul 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.73 million.