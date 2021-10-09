Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.83, to imply an increase of 9.34% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The NEXA share’s 52-week high remains $12.58, putting it -27.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with average of 118.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEXA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) trade information

After registering a 9.34% upside in the last session, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.89%, and 18.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.79, implying an increase of 8.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.90 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEXA has been trading -42.42% off suggested target high and 9.46% from its likely low.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nexa Resources S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) shares are -1.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.63% against 20.80%.

NEXA Dividends

Nexa Resources S.A. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nexa Resources S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.26, with the share yield ticking at 2.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s Major holders

Nexa Resources S.A. insiders hold 64.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.24% of the shares at 82.77% float percentage. In total, 29.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 4.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 1.41 million shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $12.36 million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and American Fds Developing World Growth & Income Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 7.01 million.