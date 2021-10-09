Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply a decrease of -2.49% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NNA share’s 52-week high remains $4.83, putting it -23.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $62.60M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 871.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.32 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -2.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.78%, and 2.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.54%. Short interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNA has been trading -79.03% off suggested target high and -15.09% from its likely low.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 347.80% this quarter before jumping 900.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 135.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

NNA Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 5.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 19.14%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s Major holders

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 32.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.68% of the shares at 9.85% float percentage. In total, 6.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.18 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.62 million.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 74700.0 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53961.0, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.18 million.