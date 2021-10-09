National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) Expected To Grow By 30.7% Or More

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.30, to imply a decrease of -2.92% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The NESR share’s 52-week high remains $15.95, putting it -29.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.48. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 304.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NESR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

After registering a -2.92% downside in the last session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.13 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and 8.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.87%. Short interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 30.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NESR has been trading -54.47% off suggested target high and -30.08% from its likely low.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Energy Services Reunited Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares are -4.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.00% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 15.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $246.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $200.57 million and $213.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.90% before jumping 27.30% in the following quarter.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. insiders hold 56.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.86% of the shares at 123.10% float percentage. In total, 53.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 8.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.86 million shares, or about 5.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $69.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 13.24 million.