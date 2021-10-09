LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) 0.35% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $167.25, to imply an increase of 1.76% or $2.9 in intraday trading. The LPLA share’s 52-week high remains $166.66, putting it 0.35% up since that peak but still an impressive 55.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $75.25. The company has a valuation of $13.13B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 460.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) trade information

After registering a 1.76% upside in the last session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 167.75 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.41%, and 14.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.48%. Short interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw shorts transact 1.09 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $191.00, implying an increase of 12.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $166.00 and $234.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPLA has been trading -39.91% off suggested target high and 0.75% from its likely low.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares are 12.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.69% against 25.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.50% this quarter before jumping 25.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.46 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.90% before jumping 32.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.02% annually.

LPLA Dividends

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 0.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.73%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Major holders

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.98% of the shares at 99.74% float percentage. In total, 98.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 10.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.71 million shares, or about 9.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 4.11 million shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $584.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 319.31 million.