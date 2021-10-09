Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The YVR share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $22.08M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.66%, and -13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.85%. Short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.00, implying an increase of 93.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YVR has been trading -1366.67% off suggested target high and -1366.67% from its likely low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders hold 7.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.09% of the shares at 3.34% float percentage. In total, 3.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with 65636.0 shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1038.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4349.0