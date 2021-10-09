Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Has Advanced -27.25% In 2021; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $114.00?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.09, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The IONS share’s 52-week high remains $64.37, putting it -88.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.15. The company has a valuation of $4.81B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IONS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and -5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.71%. Short interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) saw shorts transact 10.85 million shares and set a 4.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.82, implying an increase of 38.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $114.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IONS has been trading -234.41% off suggested target high and 41.33% from its likely low.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.10% this quarter before jumping 93.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $163.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $160 million and $290 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before dropping -26.70% in the following quarter.

IONS Dividends

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s Major holders

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.47% of the shares at 93.18% float percentage. In total, 88.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.09 million shares (or 14.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $948.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.6 million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $566.68 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 7.87 million shares. This is just over 5.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.75 million, or 5.49% of the shares, all valued at about 331.67 million.