Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) Is Currently -379.17 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.68, to imply an increase of 7.56% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The INDP share’s 52-week high remains $36.80, putting it -379.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.82. The company has a valuation of $41.70M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

After registering a 7.56% upside in the last session, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.82 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.41%, and -1.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.35%. Short interest in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) saw shorts transact 54470.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.00, implying an increase of 85.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INDP has been trading -577.08% off suggested target high and -577.08% from its likely low.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) shares are -52.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 173.28% against 17.50%.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP)’s Major holders

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 46.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.35% of the shares at 8.21% float percentage. In total, 4.35% institutions holds shares in the company.