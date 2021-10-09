How Much Is LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.08, to imply a decrease of -12.11% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The LFMD share’s 52-week high remains $33.02, putting it -550.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.05. The company has a valuation of $133.05M, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 420.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

After registering a -12.11% downside in the last session, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.47 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -12.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.37%, and -30.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.21%. Short interest in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) saw shorts transact 1.4 million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 77.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFMD has been trading -490.55% off suggested target high and -214.96% from its likely low.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LifeMD Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares are -62.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.63% against 19.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 162.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31 million.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LifeMD Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc. insiders hold 32.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.44% of the shares at 37.90% float percentage. In total, 25.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 0.95 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 3.01 million.