Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Recovered 45.11% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 39.08% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.46, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TV share’s 52-week high remains $15.06, putting it -31.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.29. The company has a valuation of $6.30B, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.84 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and -9.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.08%. Short interest in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.46, implying an increase of 20.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.57 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TV has been trading -83.25% off suggested target high and 16.49% from its likely low.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Televisa S.A.B. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares are 14.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 642.86% against 5.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -61.90% this quarter before falling -65.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 billion and $1.35 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.70% before jumping 9.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -128.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.10% annually.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.11% of the shares at 49.11% float percentage. In total, 49.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 65.75 million shares (or 11.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $582.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 64.45 million shares, or about 11.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $571.0 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 47.07 million shares. This is just over 8.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.07 million, or 4.86% of the shares, all valued at about 223.02 million.