GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 149.24% Year-To-Date

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.54, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GSKY share’s 52-week high remains $11.99, putting it -3.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.34. The company has a valuation of $2.12B, with average of 2.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GSKY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.72 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.85%, and 39.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 149.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying a decrease of -8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSKY has been trading -3.99% off suggested target high and 30.68% from its likely low.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenSky Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) shares are 87.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 194.74% against 9.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,300.00% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $142.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $142.02 million and $128.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall 0.00% before jumping 4.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -72.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

GSKY Dividends

GreenSky Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenSky Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s Major holders

GreenSky Inc. insiders hold 12.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.14% of the shares at 83.29% float percentage. In total, 73.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.05 million shares (or 15.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 7.8 million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $43.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 9.59 million.