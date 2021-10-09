Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $65.00.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.16, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The GKOS share’s 52-week high remains $99.00, putting it -119.22% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.50. The company has a valuation of $2.09B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GKOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.01 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.91%, and -18.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.99%. Short interest in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) saw shorts transact 3.73 million shares and set a 9.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.67, implying an increase of 12.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GKOS has been trading -43.93% off suggested target high and 9.21% from its likely low.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.70% this quarter before falling -1,300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $73.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.83 million and $73.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.60% before dropping -5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -821.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

GKOS Dividends

Glaukos Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Glaukos Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

Glaukos Corporation insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.07% of the shares at 112.73% float percentage. In total, 109.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 15.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 6.35 million shares, or about 13.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $533.36 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 7.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $301.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.07 million, or 6.64% of the shares, all valued at about 226.11 million.