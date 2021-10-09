Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Could See A -37.51% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.30, to imply an increase of 3.86% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The FTAI share’s 52-week high remains $34.79, putting it -37.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.31. The company has a valuation of $2.46B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 641.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTAI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

After registering a 3.86% upside in the last session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.23 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and -3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.84%. Short interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 13.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.18, implying an increase of 31.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTAI has been trading -97.63% off suggested target high and -22.53% from its likely low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares are -8.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.32% against 19.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 140.00% this quarter before jumping 168.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $149.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $95.65 million and $75.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.60% before jumping 157.90% in the following quarter.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 5.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.94%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.21% of the shares at 61.80% float percentage. In total, 61.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Washington State Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.79 million shares (or 13.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $395.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.83 million shares, or about 5.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $161.91 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd holds roughly 2.08 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 35.94 million.