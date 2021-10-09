Following A 5.89% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU)?

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.75, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The SOHU share’s 52-week high remains $24.99, putting it -14.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.04. The company has a valuation of $867.39M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 474.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOHU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.23 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.89%, and -6.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.45%. Short interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw shorts transact 0.83 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.25, implying an increase of 10.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOHU has been trading -28.74% off suggested target high and -1.15% from its likely low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $178.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $204.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $436 million and $421.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -59.00% before dropping -51.50% in the following quarter.

SOHU Dividends

Sohu.com Limited has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sohu.com Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Sohu.com Limited insiders hold 27.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.46% of the shares at 64.49% float percentage. In total, 46.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.53 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.36 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.17 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 2.22 million shares. This is just over 5.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 6.76 million.