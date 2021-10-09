Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) Up 69.82% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 98.83% – Here’s What To Do Now

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.65, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The XOG share’s 52-week high remains $60.65, putting it -1.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.00. The company has a valuation of $1.50B, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 154.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XOG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.63.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.51 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.16%, and 16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.83%. Short interest in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.00, implying an increase of 15.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $71.00 and $71.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XOG has been trading -19.03% off suggested target high and -19.03% from its likely low.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) shares are 56.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 614.57% against 9.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 234.90% this quarter before jumping 906.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $219.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $158.23 million and $171.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.70% before jumping 24.30% in the following quarter.

XOG Dividends

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 30 and August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s Major holders

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.74% of the shares at 104.05% float percentage. In total, 103.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.8 million shares (or 37.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $538.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prudential Financial, Inc. with 2.85 million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $156.56 million.

We also have PGIM High Yield Fd and American High-Income Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, PGIM High Yield Fd holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 4.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about 43.13 million.