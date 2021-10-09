DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) On Friday – Up 69.0% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 11.15% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The DTEA share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -126.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $85.41M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.78K shares over the past 3 months.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

After registering a 11.15% upside in the last session, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.32 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 11.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.02%, and -5.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.51%. Short interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

DTEA Dividends

DAVIDsTEA Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 29 and August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

DAVIDsTEA Inc. insiders hold 45.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.51% of the shares at 4.63% float percentage. In total, 2.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohanzick Management, LLC with 59100.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19290.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 69058.0.