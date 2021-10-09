Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.40, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CEQP share’s 52-week high remains $33.94, putting it -19.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.21. The company has a valuation of $1.78B, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEQP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the last session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.75 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.07%, and 4.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.63%. Short interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw shorts transact 2.11 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.89, implying an increase of 10.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEQP has been trading -26.76% off suggested target high and 1.41% from its likely low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 139.30% this quarter before jumping 1,166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $864.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $888.95 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -154.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.50, with the share yield ticking at 8.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.35%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Crestwood Equity Partners LP insiders hold 14.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.99% of the shares at 48.06% float percentage. In total, 40.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 10.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $192.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC with 2.23 million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $66.89 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 6.8 million shares. This is just over 10.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 45.88 million.