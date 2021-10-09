Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: BTX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.32, to imply a decrease of -4.04% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The BTX share’s 52-week high remains $80.67, putting it -869.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $437.96M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) trade information

After registering a -4.04% downside in the last session, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.47 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.97%, and -30.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.71%. Short interest in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX) saw shorts transact 1.38 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 58.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTX has been trading -140.38% off suggested target high and -140.38% from its likely low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

BTX Dividends

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:BTX)’s Major holders

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 44.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.60% of the shares at 15.63% float percentage. In total, 8.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 2.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC with 0.47 million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.5 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.