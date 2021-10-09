BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) -66.63% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.11, to imply a decrease of -1.43% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The BBIO share’s 52-week high remains $73.50, putting it -66.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.29. The company has a valuation of $6.49B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 838.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBIO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.87.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

After registering a -1.43% downside in the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.44 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.60%, and -13.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.97%. Short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw shorts transact 11.58 million shares and set a 15.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.89, implying an increase of 44.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68.00 and $91.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBIO has been trading -106.3% off suggested target high and -54.16% from its likely low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BridgeBio Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are -18.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.16% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.20% this quarter before jumping 11.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,041.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $15.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.13 million and $122k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.80% before jumping 18,203.30% in the following quarter.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders hold 7.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.18% of the shares at 103.95% float percentage. In total, 96.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares, or about 17.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.62 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.94 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 156.46 million.