Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Stock?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.96, to imply an increase of 5.54% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The RFP share’s 52-week high remains $16.36, putting it -26.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.04. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 590.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

After registering a 5.54% upside in the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.99 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.49%, and 7.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.81%. Short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw shorts transact 2.02 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 54.20% this quarter before jumping 12.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $881 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $867 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.03% of the shares at 86.32% float percentage. In total, 85.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.55 million shares (or 38.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $334.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chou Associates Management Inc. with 4.56 million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 13.98 million.