Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 66.84% YTD

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.16, to imply a decrease of -1.95% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The AMKR share’s 52-week high remains $29.50, putting it -17.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.83. The company has a valuation of $6.11B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMKR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside in the last session, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.11 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.24%, and -9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.84%. Short interest in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw shorts transact 3.48 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.50, implying an increase of 11.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.50 and $28.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMKR has been trading -13.28% off suggested target high and -13.28% from its likely low.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.17 billion and $1.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.80% before jumping 20.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 177.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.40% annually.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amkor Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Amkor Technology Inc. insiders hold 61.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.93% of the shares at 104.87% float percentage. In total, 39.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 6.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $383.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.74 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $277.86 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 5.77 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.74 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 116.69 million.