Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Is Worth Considering At $11.93

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.93, to imply a decrease of -3.48% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The ATEC share’s 52-week high remains $19.36, putting it -62.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.05. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

After registering a -3.48% downside in the last session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.57 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.24%, and -17.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.84%. Short interest in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw shorts transact 5.66 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.81, implying an increase of 45.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEC has been trading -117.94% off suggested target high and -50.88% from its likely low.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphatec Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares are -30.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.10% against 17.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $63.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.16 million and $43.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.00% before jumping 55.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphatec Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Alphatec Holdings Inc. insiders hold 31.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.74% of the shares at 71.40% float percentage. In total, 48.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 4.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 3.4 million shares, or about 3.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $52.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.58 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 22.89 million.