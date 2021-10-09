Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI): Can A Stock Be 1.07% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.95, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ATI share’s 52-week high remains $25.03, putting it -47.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.24. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 1.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.81 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.08%, and -3.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.07%. Short interest in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw shorts transact 14.34 million shares and set a 12.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.43, implying an increase of 33.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATI has been trading -76.99% off suggested target high and -29.79% from its likely low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares are -22.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.31% against 24.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.70% this quarter before jumping 124.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $662.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $728.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $598 million and $658.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.80% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -773.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.50% annually.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.98% of the shares at 107.75% float percentage. In total, 106.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 16.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $440.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.38 million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $281.68 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.51 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $208.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.11 million, or 4.02% of the shares, all valued at about 107.64 million.