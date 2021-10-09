After This Week’s -8.67% Loss In Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), We Just Learned Something New

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.27, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AVAH share’s 52-week high remains $13.00, putting it -78.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.17. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 376.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVAH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the last session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.97 this Friday, 10/08/21, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.67%, and -20.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.95%. Short interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 51.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVAH has been trading -133.84% off suggested target high and -85.69% from its likely low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $445.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $461.72 million.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. insiders hold 5.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.57% of the shares at 77.19% float percentage. In total, 72.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 62400.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with 31600.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.37 million.