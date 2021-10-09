After Jumping 35.37% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT)?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $10.87, to imply an increase of 15.64% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The CLMT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $10.09, putting it 7.18% up since that peak but still an impressive 75.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $842.42M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) trade information

After registering a 15.64% upside in the last session, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.39 this Friday, 10/08/21, jumping 15.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.37%, and 40.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 247.28%. Short interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw shorts transact 74710.0 shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.20, implying a decrease of -6.57% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLMT has been trading -74.79% off suggested target high and 44.8% from its likely low.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) shares are 90.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -78.49% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.10% this quarter before jumping 85.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $804.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $786.75 million.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -241.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CLMT Dividends

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)â€™s Major holders

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. insiders hold 21.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.05% of the shares at 22.92% float percentage. In total, 18.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.56 million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Knott (David M.) with 2.85 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.35 million.

We also have Evermore Global Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Evermore Global Value Fd holds roughly 2.39 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61788.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.