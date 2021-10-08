Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Is Up 18.23% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VERB share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -74.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $151.23M, with an average of 3.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VERB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.33 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.23%, and 15.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.58%. Short interest in Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw shorts transact 6.35 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 49.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERB has been trading -120.26% off suggested target high and -76.21% from its likely low.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Verb Technology Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares are 80.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against -2.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.90% this quarter before jumping 62.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.8 million and $2.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.30% before jumping 95.30% in the following quarter.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Verb Technology Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Verb Technology Company Inc. insiders hold 10.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.59% of the shares at 8.45% float percentage. In total, 7.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 19.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BCJ Capital Management, LLC with 0.59 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 8.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.57 million, or 4.70% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.